Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,198,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.54.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock valued at $87,165,545 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

