Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $783,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 33.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

