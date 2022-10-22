Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZAJ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AZAJ opened at $24.67 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46.

