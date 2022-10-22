Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 596 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.