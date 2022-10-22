Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 381000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Blue River Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.
About Blue River Resources
Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
