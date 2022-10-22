Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Bluegreen Vacations has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

BVH opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $318.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $235.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BVH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

