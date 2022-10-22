BMO Capital Markets Cuts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $95.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

