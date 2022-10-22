Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.95. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.