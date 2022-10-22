Boyd Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VTV traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

