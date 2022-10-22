Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 779,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 136,074 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $60,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 58,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.21. 8,217,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,189,018. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

