Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.6% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $19.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.84. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

