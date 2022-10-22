Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) PT at $31.50

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AGL opened at $20.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. agilon health has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $211,172.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $283,154.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $211,172.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $283,154.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,418,310 shares of company stock valued at $277,858,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 772.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $134,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

