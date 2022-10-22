Brokerages Set Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT at C$60.78

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$59.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$40.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$39.08 and a 12-month high of C$62.23.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

