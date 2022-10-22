Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) PT at C$8.48

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECN. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. In other news, Senior Officer James Barry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,862.61. Also, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$146,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN opened at C$3.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$945.17 million and a PE ratio of 34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.69. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$3.72 and a one year high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

