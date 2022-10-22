Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

BEP opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.