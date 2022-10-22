BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.35.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BSQUARE Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

