BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.35.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter.
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
