Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) target price on the stock.

BNZL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,896.11 ($34.99).

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,694 ($32.55) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,858.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,892.16. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,542 ($30.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17. The company has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2,010.45.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunzl

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 17.30 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($32.73), for a total value of £274,015.35 ($331,096.36). In related news, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, with a total value of £52,632 ($63,595.94). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($32.73), for a total transaction of £274,015.35 ($331,096.36).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

