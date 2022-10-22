Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1,258.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,740 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,368,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,356. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $115.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.