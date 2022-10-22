CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Raised to €3.60

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.45 ($3.52) to €3.60 ($3.67) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.25 ($3.32) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($3.98) to €4.20 ($4.29) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.86.

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

