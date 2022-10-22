Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.20.

Cameco Trading Up 1.5 %

Cameco stock opened at C$32.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.90. The company has a market cap of C$14.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 216.40. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$23.03 and a 52-week high of C$41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24.

About Cameco

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$558.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

