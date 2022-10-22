Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Price Target to C$3.50

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Diversified Royalty Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BEVFF opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $263.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 66.59% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

