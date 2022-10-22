Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.76.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.