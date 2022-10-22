Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0879 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDPYF shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.