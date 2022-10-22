Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Shares Up 8.1%

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. 984,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Canopy Rivers Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 34.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$474.50 million and a P/E ratio of 72.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.53.

Canopy Rivers Company Profile

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

