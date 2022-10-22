Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

COF opened at $96.25 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

