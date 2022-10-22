Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 10th

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

