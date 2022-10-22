Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.77.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

