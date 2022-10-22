Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,180 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

