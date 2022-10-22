Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $457,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) by 1,793.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,136 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $260.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

