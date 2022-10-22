Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $457,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1,793.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,136 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $260.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.