Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 151,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Big Lots as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after buying an additional 264,040 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Big Lots by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,118,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after buying an additional 197,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 168,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Big Lots by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 147,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Big Lots by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $462.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.94. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $52.09.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.30%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

