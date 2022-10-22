Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 191,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.