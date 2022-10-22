Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 191,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ AMD opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.27.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.