Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,130,000. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,245,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $119.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,260,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,260,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 848,279 shares of company stock worth $100,592,908. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

