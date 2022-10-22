Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $170,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

