Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 721,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 209,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 42,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,287,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PMM opened at $5.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

