Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $368.79 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.98 billion and approximately $368.79 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.00 or 0.06834649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00081510 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001411 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,045,020,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,305,090,089 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

