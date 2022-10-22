Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $462,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $213.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

