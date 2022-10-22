Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,361 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 953,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 187,944 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.6% in the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

