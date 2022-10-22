Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 131.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $22,145,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

