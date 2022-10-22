Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,362.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in M&T Bank by 20.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 79.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $161.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.