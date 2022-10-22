Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after buying an additional 325,646 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 611,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 291,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after buying an additional 269,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $4,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on STWD shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE STWD opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

