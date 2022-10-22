Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

BA opened at $141.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

