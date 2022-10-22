Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $201.80 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.96 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average of $250.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

