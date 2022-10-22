Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 1st

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th.

Carpenter Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Carpenter Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $18,635,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 762,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 95,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 9,740.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 94,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

