Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $86.45

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.45 and last traded at $88.18, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.45.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $472.94 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

