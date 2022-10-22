Casper (CSPR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30.06 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $473.41 million and $30.06 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,367.01 or 0.27911755 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010901 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,233,542,697 coins and its circulating supply is 10,440,219,986 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,232,762,838 with 10,439,495,201 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04604444 USD and is up 7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $39,330,586.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.