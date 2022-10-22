Casper Price Hits $0.0440 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $459.33 million and $18.03 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,234,900,464 coins and its circulating supply is 10,441,481,866 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,232,762,838 with 10,439,495,201 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04604444 USD and is up 7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $39,330,586.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

