Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Down 4.5%

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $41.35. 15,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 275,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.53 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

