CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Lifted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $69.31 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

