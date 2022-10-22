CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.51 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 6% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $103.96 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,229.81 or 0.99995111 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003194 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00047067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022834 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12859682 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,471,428.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

