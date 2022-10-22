CEEK VR Market Capitalization Reaches $103.87 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $103.87 million and $3.43 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,158.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022185 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00058156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00046499 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12661838 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $2,577,170.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

